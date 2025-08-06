NSDL makes a strong debut on bourses, shares jump 17% on Wednesday

Sri Lotus Developers stock rallies over 31% in mkt debut

Shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, backed by renowned investor Ashish Kacholia, closed the first day of trade with a premium of more than 31 per cent against the issue price of ₹150 on Wednesday.

The stock listed at ₹179.10, up by 19.4 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, the shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty surged 31.3 per cent to hit a high of ₹197 apiece. Later, shares settled at ₹196.85, up 31.23 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock climbed 18.67 per cent to ₹178 in the initial trade.

Later, the shares of the company bounced closed at ₹195.80, up 30.53 per cent, also its upper price band.

At the market close, the company’s market valuation stood at ₹9,620.53 crore on the BSE.

In volume terms, 9.18 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE while 1.69 crore shares changed hands on the BSE, during the day.

The ₹792 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 69.14 times on the final day of bidding on Friday. Sri Lotus Developers on Tuesday raised ₹237 crore from institutional investors.

