Antfin exits Eternal with ₹5,370 crore stake sale at ₹285 floor price

Antfin Singapore Holding plans to offload its entire 1.9 per cent stake in Eternal (formerly Zomato) via block deals on Thursday. The Chinese investor will sell 188.4 million shares at a floor price of Rs 285, a discount of almost 5 per cent to the last closing price.

ALSO READ: Eternal shares clock all-time high after Q1 results; brokerages up target Shares of Eternal ended at Rs 299, down 1 per cent on Wednesday. At the base price, Antfin, an Alibaba Group entity, will raise Rs 5,370 crore ($612 million).

The share sale comes days after Antfin’s exit from One 97 Communications, which runs the payments firm Paytm. On Tuesday, it sold its entire 5.84 per cent stake for around Rs 3,800 crore.