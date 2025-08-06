Home / Markets / News / Antfin exits Eternal with ₹5,370 crore stake sale at ₹285 floor price

Antfin exits Eternal with ₹5,370 crore stake sale at ₹285 floor price

Antfin Singapore Holding to exit Eternal (formerly Zomato) with Rs 5,370 crore block deal at Rs 285 per share, days after selling entire Paytm stake for Rs 3,800 crore

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)
Shares of Eternal have gained 8.5 per cent so far this year. | (Photo: Company Website)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:57 PM IST
Antfin Singapore Holding plans to offload its entire 1.9 per cent stake in Eternal (formerly Zomato) via block deals on Thursday. The Chinese investor will sell 188.4 million shares at a floor price of Rs 285, a discount of almost 5 per cent to the last closing price.
 
Shares of Eternal ended at Rs 299, down 1 per cent on Wednesday. At the base price, Antfin, an Alibaba Group entity, will raise Rs 5,370 crore ($612 million). 
 
The share sale comes days after Antfin’s exit from One 97 Communications, which runs the payments firm Paytm. On Tuesday, it sold its entire 5.84 per cent stake for around Rs 3,800 crore.
 
Shares of Eternal have gained 8.5 per cent so far this year. 
 

Topics :Private EquityZomatoStake sale

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

