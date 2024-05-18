Home / Markets / News / NSE, BSE special session: Why are Indian stock markets open today, May 18?

NSE, BSE special session: Why are Indian stock markets open today, May 18?

Indian stock markets special trading session, Saturday, May 18: Trading will be conducted in two parts. First from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM. Second from 11:25 AM to 12:25 PM

bse, stock market, markets
Web Exclusive
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 7:11 AM IST
Indian stock markets special trading session on May 18: The Indian stock markets will remain open on Saturday, May 18, for a special trading session.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the BSE will conduct a special, two-part session today in the equity and equity derivatives segments, to evaluate their disaster preparedness in the event of major disruptions.

Both the exchanges will undergo an intraday switch from the primary site to the disaster recovery (DR) site during this session.

"Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments," NSE and BSE had said in separate statements on May 7.

This is not the first instance when the markets will conduct a special session. On March 2, the NSE, and the BSE conducted a similar trading session, aligning with discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and their technical advisory committee to assess market infrastructure establishments' preparedness for unforeseen events and the ability to restore operations from the DR site within the specified time frame.

NSE, BSE special trading session today: What will be the Market timings, May 18?

Here are the equities market special session time: For the primary session (cash market), the morning block deal window will take place between 8:45 AM-9:00 AM, followed by the pre-open, which will run through 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM.

Trading during the first session (primary site) will run from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM.

There will be a break till 11:15 AM.

For the second session (disaster recovery site), the pre-open session will run from 11:15 AM to 11:23 AM, followed by normal trading from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Meanwhile, post-close order closing and modifications will be allowed till 1:00 PM.

That apart, in the F&O segment, the initial session will begin at 9:15 am and end at 10 am, with trading conducted from the primary site.

The second session, which will be conducted at the disaster recovery site, will run from 11:45 am to 12:40 pm, facilitating trading activities.

What will be the price bands during the special trading session?

During the trading session on May 18, all securities, including those with derivative products, will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in the 2 per cent or lower price band will retain their respective bands.

Additionally, the price bands of 5 per cent will be applicable on all close ended Mutual Funds (MFs).

Topics :MarketsIndian stock marketsMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex Niftystock market trading

First Published: May 18 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

