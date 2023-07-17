Home / Markets / News / NSE imposes penalty of Rs 1.67 cr on Angel One for flouting norms

NSE imposes penalty of Rs 1.67 cr on Angel One for flouting norms

As per the order, a monetary penalty of Rs 1.67 crore has been levied on the broking company. In addition, it has prohibited from onboarding new APs for a period of 6 months

Press Trust of India New Delhi
National Stock Exchange

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Brokerage house Angel One Ltd has said National Stock Exchange (NSE) has barred it from onboarding new authorised persons (APs) for six months and imposed a Rs 1.67 crore penalty for flouting norms.

Reacting to this, shares of Angel One plunged more than seven per cent in intra-day trade.

The Member and Core Settlement Guarantee Fund Committee of NSE passed an order on July 14 against the broking company for an alleged failure to monitor the operations of its APs, Angel One said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Saturday.

By doing so, it allegedly flouted the capital market segment rules and Futures and Options segment norms of the NSE.

As per the order, a monetary penalty of Rs 1.67 crore has been levied on the broking company. In addition, it has prohibited "from onboarding new APs for a period of 6 months".

Authorised person means any -- individual, partnership firm OR LLP -- who is appointed as such by a stockbroker and who provides access to the trading platform of a stock exchange as an agent of the stockbroker, as per the exchanges' websites

Further, the Mumbai-based brokerage house has been directed to conduct an inspection of all its APs and submit a report to the exchange within 6 months.

In addition, it was asked to submit a detailed report on its investor grievance redressal mechanism, consisting of a total number of investor complaints and arbitration matters registered against the company and its APs in the past one year, including those pertaining to assured returns and unauthorised trading.

Also, the detailed report should comprise total investor complaints and arbitration matters resolved in the past one year and the timelines for the same; as well as total pending investor complaints and arbitration matters.

However, Angel One said, the NSE's order does not affect the existing business or the activities of the APs affiliated with the company. Further, the firm is evaluating various options, including filing an appeal against the order.

Also Read

Stockbroker Angel One logs rise in profit by 22% in Q1 as orders surge

Angel One client base jumps 44% in May, retail equity market share rises 4%

Angel tax draft rules likely in 10 days; may clear the air on valuation

Brookfield, Tata Group in talks to invest in upcoming IPO of Nexus Malls

Angel One dips 7% as NSE bars onboarding of new authorised persons

Netweb Tech IPO booked 70% on debut; here's what brokerages recommend

Avenue Supermarts dips 4% on disappointing June quarter results

Infy, TechM: Nifty IT index scales 4-month high, sets eye on 52-week peak

Lloyds Metals soars 7% on NSE debut; stock up 137% so far in 2023

Wage bill of listed pvt. companies up 17% at Rs 11.5 trn in FY23: Report

Topics :NSEAngel onesharesNational Stock Exchange

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story