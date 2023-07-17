Wage bill of listed pvt. companies up 17% at Rs 11.5 trn in FY23: Report

In FY22, the aggregate wage bill, or 'compensation of employees' (CoE), of the entire private corporate space in the economy grew 21 per cent YoY to reach Rs 30 trillion, the report said. This overtook the public sector wage bill (around Rs 28 trillion) for the first time as per the National Accounts Statistics. CHECK HERE
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.