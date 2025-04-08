NSE launches 11 new passive funds tracking Nifty indices in Japan, Korea

A total of eleven new passive funds such as Exchange Traded Funds and Index Funds, which track Nifty Indices, were launched in Japan and Korea during FY 2024-25, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said on Tuesday.

Of these, 9 funds track the Nifty 50 index, while one tracks the Nifty India Corporate Group Index, Tata Group 25 per cent, and another tracks the Nifty Midcap 50 Index.

At present, there are 33 passive funds tracking Nifty Indices outside India with total assets under management (AUM) of USD 4.3 billion. These products have been launched by large global asset managers.

"There is a growing demand from global asset managers for India-focused passive investment products. FY 2024-25 has been a landmark year for NSE Indices with the successful launch of eleven passive products based on Nifty indices outside of India," Aniruddha Chatterjee, MD of NSE Indices, said.

"We anticipate this trend to continue with numerous India-focused passive products set to be introduced globally in the current financial year. We remain committed to collaborating with our clients to develop and launch innovative India-focused indices for these products," Chatterjee added.

As of the end of February 2025, the total AUM of passive funds (equity and debt) in India is Rs 9.8 lakh crore of which 73 per cent is tracking Nifty Indices. There are 391 passive funds tracking various Nifty Indices in India with a total AUM of Rs 7.1 lakh crore.