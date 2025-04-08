Jio Financial rises 5% as NBFC arm starts 10-minute Loan Against Securities

Jio Financial Services share price gained nearly 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's market session after the financial services arm of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries ventured in the loans against securities market.

During the intraday session, Jio Financial shares hit a high of ₹223.95 per share, up 4.8 per cent on the BSE, as against a 1,500-point (2 per cent) surge in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

Around 0.87 million shares have, thus far, changed hands on the counter on the stock exchange. Combined with the volume on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 17.54 million shares have changed hands on the Jio Financial stock counter.

ALSO READ | CreditAccess Grameen jumps 4% after healthy loan portfolio growth in Q4FY25 Jio Financial Services said on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, that Jio Finance Limited (JFL), the non-bank finance company-arm of Jio Financial Services, has started fully digital 'Loan Against Securities' (LAS), allowing customers to leverage their investments, such as shares and mutual funds, to avail loans at competitive interest rates. Jio Finance's LAS can be sanctioned within ten minutes through a completely digital process, it said.

"Customers can avail loans up to ₹1 crore with interest rates starting at 9.99 per cent, tailored to their individual risk profile. These loans are for a maximum tenure of up to three years, with no foreclosure charges. By choosing LAS on the JioFinance app, customers gain convenient access to short-term funds, while keeping their long-term investment growth on track," Jio Finance said in its statement.

Jio Financial Services, a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), operates a full-stack financial services business, including Jio Finance Limited, Jio Insurance Broking Limited, Jio Payment Solutions Limited, Jio Leasing Services Limited, Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited, and Jio Payments Bank Limited.

Jio Financial Services debuted on the stock exchanges on August 21, 2023, after the company was demerged from Reliance Industries.

Jio Financial Services has a market capitalisation of ₹1.42 trillion. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹394.7 per share on April 23, 2024, on the BSE. It hit a 52-week low of ₹198.6 per share on March 3, 2025.

Jio Financial Services Q3 results

During the December quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25), Jio Financial Services reported a net profit of ₹295 crore, flat over the previous year quarter. This was, however, sharply lower than ₹689-crore profit reported in Q2FY25.

Total income of the financing arm, meanwhile, rose to ₹449 crore from ₹414 crore year-on-year.