NSE unique investor base crosses 120 million; one in four are women

LG Electronics said to launch India IPO after pause

LG Electronics Inc’s India arm is set to lau­nch its initial public offering to raise about ₹11,500 crore ($1.3 billion) in the week beginning October 6, according to people familiar with the matter. This values the firm around $9 billion, the people said, significantly below the $15 billion it was expecting in December when the papers were filed the first time. The South Korean company secured regulatory approval for its updated draft red herring prospectus on Thursday and is preparing to file the final version early next week, the people said.

Anand Rathi public offer booked 20.66x on final day

The initial public offering of Anand Rathi Group’s brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, fetched 20.66 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday. Meanwhile, the initial share sale of Solarworld Energy Solutions was subscribed 65 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

iValue Infosolutions shares debut with nearly 5 per cent discount

Shares of iValue Infosolutions on Thursday listed with a discount of nearly 5 per cent against the issue price of ₹299. The stock started trading at ₹285, a decline of 4.68 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 8.34 per cent to ₹274.05. At the NSE, the stock listed at ₹284.95, a discount of 4.69 per cent. The company’s market valuation stood at ₹1,522.94 crore. The ₹560 crore public offering had a price band of ₹284-299 per share.