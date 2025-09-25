NSE unique investor base crosses 120 million; one in four are women

LG Electronics said to launch India IPO after pause
LG Electronics Inc’s India arm is set to launch its initial public offering to raise about ₹11,500 crore ($1.3 billion) in the week beginning October 6, according to people familiar with the matter. This values the firm around $9 billion, the people said, significantly below the $15 billion it was expecting in December when the papers were filed the first time. The South Korean company secured regulatory approval for its updated draft red herring prospectus on Thursday and is preparing to file the final version early next week, the people said.
Anand Rathi public offer booked 20.66x on final day
The initial public offering of Anand Rathi Group’s brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, fetched 20.66 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday. Meanwhile, the initial share sale of Solarworld Energy Solutions was subscribed 65 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday.
iValue Infosolutions shares debut with nearly 5 per cent discount
Shares of iValue Infosolutions on Thursday listed with a discount of nearly 5 per cent against the issue price of ₹299. The stock started trading at ₹285, a decline of 4.68 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 8.34 per cent to ₹274.05. At the NSE, the stock listed at ₹284.95, a discount of 4.69 per cent. The company’s market valuation stood at ₹1,522.94 crore. The ₹560 crore public offering had a price band of ₹284-299 per share.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app