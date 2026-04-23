NSE changes framework for SME listings, revises definition of key metric

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has changed the formula it uses to assess the financial health of small and medium enterprises seeking a listing on the SME platform NSE Emerge.

In a circular, NSE said it is revising the definition of free cash flow to equity (FCFE) — a metric it made mandatory for SME listing applicants in September 2024.

Under the new formula, proceeds from the issuance of share capital, including equity, preference shares and securities premium, will now be counted as a positive component in the FCFE calculation. The earlier formula did not include this line item.

The change is effective immediately for all Draft Red Herring Prospectuses (DRHPs) filed on NSE Emerge, the exchange said. The FCFE criterion requires SMEs to demonstrate positive free cash flow to equity in at least two of the three financial years preceding their listing application. The threshold was introduced to filter out companies with weak financial fundamentals from tapping the public markets. Experts said by including equity issuance proceeds in the formula, the exchange is acknowledging that companies which have actively raised fresh capital — a common feature of growth-stage SMEs — should not be penalised for the resulting cash flows when their listing eligibility is assessed.