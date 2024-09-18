Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / NTPC Green Energy files draft papers to raise $1.2 billion through IPO

NTPC Green Energy files draft papers to raise $1.2 billion through IPO

The company, a unit of power producer NTPC, will only issue new shares, and existing shareholders will not sell any stake, the draft papers showed

ipo market listing share market
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 10:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's NTPC Green Energy filed draft papers for a 100 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) initial public offering on Wednesday, as it looks to cash in on the country's renewables ramp-up plans and a red-hot equities market.

The company, a unit of power producer NTPC, will only issue new shares, and existing shareholders will not sell any stake, the draft papers showed.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The IPO market in India is booming. So far this year, about 235 companies have raised more than $8.6 billion, which already exceeds the total amount raised in 2023.
 
India's benchmark Nifty 50 index has hit record highs more than fifty times this year.
 
The filing also comes at a time when power producers are betting big on renewables and making pledges to expand their green energy capacities.
 
The Indian government is aiming to add at least 500 GW of clean energy by 2030 to reduce emissions.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt gives nod to NPCIL-NTPC JV for building nuclear plants in Rajasthan

RRB NTPC 2024 notification out for 11,558 posts, registration to begin soon

NTPC seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 12,000 cr via issuance of NCDs

Adani Power emerges top bidder for stressed KSK Mahanadi proj at Rs 27K-cr

Govt directs utilities to procure $33 bn equipment for coal power boost

Topics :NTPCIPOs

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story