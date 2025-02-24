NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) share price today hit a new low in the stock market, falling below the Rs 100-mark for the first time. NTPC Green share price tumbled to an all-time low of Rs 96.20, down 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, as the shareholder lock-in period ended today.

The stock of the state-owned power generation company fell below its previous low of Rs 102.60, which it touched on February 17, 2025. Currently, it is trading 11 per cent below its issue price of Rs 108 per share.

READ: Stock Market Crash Updates LIVE As NTPC Green Energy share's lock-in-period expired today i.e. February 24, 2025, a total of 183 million shares, accounting for 2 per cent of the company's outstanding equity, became eligible for trade. However, it is not necessary that all the eligible shares will be offloaded by investors in the open market; the lock-in expiry only allows such shares to be traded.

The IPO lock-in period is a fixed timeframe after a company's initial public offering (IPO), during which major shareholders, promoters, and insiders are restricted from selling their shares. After the lock-in period expires, these shareholders become eligible to offload their shares in the company.

As on December 31, 2024, 100 per cent of NGEL's promoters (who hold 89.01 per cent stake) were in the lock-in, shareholding pattern data showed. Out of total public shareholding (10.99 per cent), 19.79 per cent shares were in the lock-in.

At 11:04 AM, NTPC Green share was quoting 8 per cent lower at Rs 97.20 as compared to 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume on the counter jumped nearly three-fold today with a combined 20.99 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

With today's decline, NTPC Green stock has corrected 38 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 155.30, touched on December 4, 2024. The company made its stock market debut on November 27, 2024.

NTPC Green Energy is a subsidiary of NTPC, India's largest integrated energy company with over 76GW of installed capacity. It is among the top 10 renewable players in India. NGEL focuses exclusively on renewable energy which includes solar, wind, and solar-wind hybrid power projects.

NGEL's portfolio across six Indian states mitigates region-specific risks and optimises solar and wind resources. Long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), averaging 25 years, ensure steady revenue.

India's renewable energy capacity has grown five-fold over the past decade to 201GW, with solar contributing 44 per cent (89GW). The government’s target of 450GW of renewable capacity by 2030F, supported by inter-state transmission charge waivers, renewable purchase obligations (RPOs), and a Rs 19,700 crore Green Hydrogen Mission, creates robust growth opportunities. Additionally, reducing solar module prices at $0.09 per watt-peak and rising hybrid project tariff (Rs 3.15-3.20/kWh) improve project viability and sectoral profitability, InCred Equities said in a company report.