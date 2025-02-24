Adani Green, Suzlon, Swan Energy: Stocks with biggest drop in PE ratio

The sharp fall in stock markets since their September 2024 peak has made valuations attractive for a number of stocks in the large, mid, and smallcap segments, suggest analysts, who believe the time could be ripe for investors to start cherry picking from a long-term horizon.

ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty technically oversold, await relief rally; track weekly levels According to a note by Samco Securities, in the recent downturn that began in September 2024-end, a total of 272 out of the top 500 market capitalisation (market-cap) stocks (54.40 per cent) have fallen over 20 per cent from their September-end levels as of February 21, 2025.

The price-earnings (PE) ratio for a bunch of stocks, they said, offers valuation comfort from a medium-to-long term perspective. The Nifty 100 index, for example, is currently trading at a PE ratio of 20.6x as compared to 24.88x in September 2024-end, translating into a fall of 17.2 per cent during this period.

FULL LIST OF MIDCAP STOCKS Purely by definition, the PE ratio is the ratio of a company's stock price to the company's earnings per share (EPS). The ratio is used for valuing companies, and analysing whether they are overvalued or undervalued.

Buying stocks during a dip, said Amar Nandu, research analyst, Samco Securities, can lead to higher compounding returns when the uptrend begins. That said, there is a risk of further decline, but for long-term investors, the current levels may offer strategic entry opportunities, Nandu said.

Within the large-cap 100 universe, stocks from Adani group - Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions - have witnessed a 63 per cent and 54 per cent fall in their PE ratio since the market crash that started in September 2024-end. FULL LIST HERE

Also Read

Bhel, Trent, ABB India, Gail India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Bharti Airtel and BPCL are some of the other large-cap stocks that have witnessed a sharp decline in their respective PE ratios during the current market fall, the Samco Securities note suggests.

ALSO READ: Market dip: What should investors do with their mutual fund holdings? The domestic market has already lost around Rs 85 trillion of equity wealth from its record high, said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, with Sensex’s trailing PE at around 21x.

"Excluding Zomato, Sensex PE could be much lower. Small-and mid-cap indices have lost close to Rs 46 trillion in market-cap from their peak levels in September 2024. Such huge declines in the market-cap has made many quality stocks highly attractive. We think a lot of buying would emerge in such stocks given the significant dip in them," he said.