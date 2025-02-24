Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 700 pts, Nifty breaks 22,600; Mid, SmallCap indices dip 1.5%

Stock Market LIVE News Updates, Stock Market Today, Feb 24, 2025: India stock market opened lower on Monday, February 24. The weakness in stock markets was primarily due to mixed global sentiment and a weak handover from the US markets owing to Donald Trump's tariff concerns and its impact on the US economy, reports of a new bat coronavirus in China, and fresh tensions between Russia-Ukraine.

The BSE Sensex index was trading 737 points, or 0.98 per cent, lower at 74,573 level in morning trades, while the Nifty50 was down 228 points, or 1 per cent, at 22,567.8 level.

48 of the 50 Nifty stocks were trading with losses today, led by ONGC, HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics, Trent, Wipro, Power Grid, Hindalco, NTPC, SBI, Tech M, and SBI Life. Only one stock was in the green on the Nifty -- Dr Reddy's Labs -- which was up 0.66 per cent. Nestle shares, meanwhile, were unchanged.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index fell 1.59 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index fell 1.68 per cent. India VIX surged 5 per cent in morning deals. All the NSE sectoral indices were trading in the red. The Nifty IT index was down over 2 per cent, the Nifty Realty index 1.5 per cent, and the Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Oil and Gas around 1 per cent each.

Stock Market News Today

Equity mutual fund (MF) are sitting on cash as fund managers are keeping their gun powder dry with the market correction creating fresh buying opportunities.