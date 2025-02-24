Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 700 pts, Nifty breaks 22,600; Mid, SmallCap indices dip 1.5%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 700 pts, Nifty breaks 22,600; Mid, SmallCap indices dip 1.5%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty IT index was down over 2 per cent, the Nifty Realty index 1.5 per cent, and the Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Oil and Gas around 1 per cent each

SI Reporter New Delhi
Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Stock Market Crash: FIIs sold shares worth Rs 3,449.15 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,884.61 crore, on February 21 | Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

10:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quality Power makes lacklustre D-Street debut; shares list at 1% premium

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Prior to the listing, the unlisted shares of Quality Power were changing hands at discount in the grey market. The grey market data showed that the company's shares were quoting at around Rs 415 per share, a discount of Rs 10, or 2.35 per cent, from the issue price. Yet, Quality Power share price managed to list at a premium, despite a weak stock market session today. READ MORE

9:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infy among top Sensex contributors today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, RIL, TCS, and HCL Tech shares were among the top stocks which were contributing the most towards Sensex's loss today.

9:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RailTel share rises 3% on Rs 288 crore-order win

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd bagged work order from East Central Railway, worth Rs 2,88,14,67,426. As per the work oder, RailTel will provide Kavach (indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System) on a low density railway track in 502.2 RKm of East Central Railway. READ MORE

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indorama Ventures to acquire minority stake in EPL Ltd

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Blackstone has announced that private equity funds managed by Blackstone have entered into a definitive agreement with Indorama Netherlands, B.V., a group entity of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, to sell a minority stake in EPL Limited.

INBV will acquire a minority stake of around 24.9% of EPL from Blackstone at a purchase price of Rs 240 per share. The sale is expected to be completed in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals. 

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market heat map

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The broader market indices were also trading lower, with the BSE SmallCap index declining 1.74 per cent, and the BSE MidCap index pulling back by 1.42 per cent.

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector heat map

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Across sectors, only the Nifty Pharma and Healthcare indices were trading in the green, with small gains, while the Nifty Realty, IT, Media, and PSU Bank indices were trading with the largest cuts.

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 heat map

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After market open, only eight stocks were trading higher on the Nifty 50, while the rest declined.

Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla, and Nestle India were the top gainers, while HCLTech, BEL, Trent, ONGC, and HDFC Bank were the top drags. 

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heat map

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aftr the opening bell, only two stocks, Sun Pharma and Nestle India were trading higher, while the rest declined. 

The top drags were Zomato, Power Grid Corporation, HCLTech, NTPC, and IndusInd Bank.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market open update - Nifty 50 slips 150 points to 22,650 at opening bell

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity index Nifty 50 slipped at market open on Monday, amid weak global cues.

At opening bell, the Nifty50 was at 22,647.85, losing 148.05 points, or 0.65 per cent.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market open update - Sensex drags 470 points to 74,840 at opening bell

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity index BSE Sensex opened lower on Monday, amid weak global cues.

At opening bell, the 30-stock benchmark index was lower by 470 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 74,840.97.

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market update - Nifty 50 slips 190 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity index Nifty 50 slipped in the pre-open session on Monday, amid weak global cues.

At pre-open, the Nifty50 was at 22,609.35, losing 186.55 points, or 0.82 per cent.

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market update - Sensex drags 415 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity index BSE Sensex was lower at pre-open on Monday, amid weak global cues.

At pre-open, the 30-stock benchmark index was lower by 415.57 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 74,895.49.
 

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee at 86.66

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee was at 86.66 at open

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swasth Foodtech IPO ends today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TSwasth Foodtech IPO will completely a fresh issue IPO of 1.58 million equity shares. Swasth Foodtech India's IPO is available at Rs 94 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 1,12,800 to bid for one lot of 1,200 shares. READ MORE

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi considers expanding eligibility for qualified institutional buyer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The change in eligibility criteria will allow more wealthy investors to participate, boosting funding for startups. The criteria will make sure, however, that only financially sound investors take on high-risk investments, helping Angel Funds raise more capital, thereby aiding early-stage companies.
 
The regulator, however, will have its task cut out. It will have to ensure there is adequate verification of investors' risk appetite, and the onboarding of investors is not without strong financial backing. READ MORE
Next »

Stock Market LIVE News Updates, Stock Market Today, Feb 24, 2025: India stock market opened lower on Monday, February 24. The weakness in stock markets was primarily due to mixed global sentiment and a weak handover from the US markets owing to Donald Trump's tariff concerns and its impact on the US economy, reports of a new bat coronavirus in China, and fresh tensions between Russia-Ukraine. 
 
The BSE Sensex index was trading 737 points, or 0.98 per cent, lower at 74,573 level in morning trades, while the Nifty50 was down 228 points, or 1 per cent, at 22,567.8 level.
 
48 of the 50 Nifty stocks were trading with losses today, led by ONGC, HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics, Trent, Wipro, Power Grid, Hindalco, NTPC, SBI, Tech M, and SBI Life. Only one stock was in the green on the Nifty -- Dr Reddy's Labs -- which was up 0.66 per cent. Nestle shares, meanwhile, were unchanged.
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index fell 1.59 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index fell 1.68 per cent. India VIX surged 5 per cent in morning deals.  All the NSE sectoral indices were trading in the red. The Nifty IT index was down over 2 per cent, the Nifty Realty index 1.5 per cent, and the Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Oil and Gas around 1 per cent each. 
 

Stock Market News Today

Equity mutual fund (MF) are sitting on cash as fund managers are keeping their gun powder dry with the market correction creating fresh buying opportunities.

 
As of January-end, equity schemes from the top 20 fund houses held 6.1 per cent of their portfolios in cash, up from 5.9 per cent in December and 5.4 per cent in November. READ MORE
 
That apart, NSE Indices, on Friday, announced their semi-annual review where they removed Britannia and Bharat Petroleum Corporation from the flagship Nifty 50 index. Jio Financial Services and Zomato, on the other hand, were added to the Nifty 50. The rejig will come into effect from March 31 onwards. READ MORE

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsMARKETS LIVEMarket trendsstock market tradingMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty 50Gift NiftyGlobal MarketsMarket newsMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News