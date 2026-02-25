NTPC rallies 15% in one month, stock hits 52-week high; here's why

NTPC share price today

Share price of NTPC hit a new 52-week high at ₹388.50, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

In the past one month, the stock price of the state-owned power generation company has outperformed the market by soaring 15 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It had hit a record high of ₹448.30 on September 30, 2024.

NTPC is India’s leading integrated power company. The company owns and operates 85.63 GW directly and through joint ventures.

What’s driving NTPC stock price?

NTPC holds a strong, dominant position in the Indian power sector with a 24 per cent share in FY25 in the overall generation and a 16.67 per cent share in all India installed power capacity with a consolidated capacity of 85.63GW at end-December 2025 (FY25:79.93GW; FY24: 74.63GW) along with the presence of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with its off takers.

NTPC is a strategically important vehicle for furthering Government of India’s (GoI) objectives in the power sector. As on 31 December 2025, the GoI held a majority stake (51.1 per cent) in NTPC. The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has issued draft regulation allowing the installation of battery energy storage system at thermal generation stations. This is a positive development as it enables coal-based plants to remain online and support peak demand by supplying additional power through BESS during peak hours. The framework will help Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) in managing peak requirement and provide NTPC with an opportunity to invest in energy storage under cost-plus framework, the company said in the Q3 earnings conference call on January 30, 2026.

The government has recently legislated Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear energy for Transforming India, SHANTI Nuclear Act, which positions nuclear power as a key pillar of India's long-term baseload energy strategy in support of Viksit Bharat @2047. It addresses the power demand for manufacturing, digital infrastructure, urbanization and transport while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. The Act supports India's Net Zero 2070 commitment by enabling scalable, clean baseload capacity and strengthening long-term energy security, NTPC said. Brokerage view on NTPC FY27-F28 will see strong capacity addition of 8 GW each in renewable side whereas thermal side will witness capacity addition of 1600 MW and 2000 MW respectively. These addition earnings by 11 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-FY28E, according to analysts at ICICI Securities. The brokerage firm maintains BUY rating on NTPC target pegged at ₹440 per share (based on SOTP Valuations).