Stocks to Watch today, Feb 25: RIL, Schaeffler, Aditya Infotech, Hindalco

Stocks to Watch today, February 25, 2026: Indian equities are poised for a positive start today, tracking a recovery in global markets as investors set aside concerns regarding AI-sector disruptions. As of 7:37 AM, Indian equities are poised for a positive start today, tracking a recovery in global markets as investors set aside concerns regarding AI-sector disruptions. As of 7:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures signalled a firm opening, trading 62 points higher at 25,666.

Performance across the Asia-Pacific region was upbeat with mainland China's CSI 300 up 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.58 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 1.22 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi 1.18 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street benchmarks finished in the green. At close, the Dow Jones was up 0.76 per cent, the S&P 500 0.77 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.05 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch on February 25, 2026: Results today: The following companies are scheduled to release their Schaeffler India: The company reported a The following companies are scheduled to release their quarterly results today : KSB, Sanofi India, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, AJC Jewel Manufacturers, Foseco India, Subam Papers, Supha Pharmachem, and Vasudhagama Enterprises.The company reported a net profit rising to ₹322.36 crore from ₹237.28 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4. Revenue came in at ₹2,724.2 crore. Aditya Infotech: Reports suggest that promoters and Dixon Technologies may sell up to a 5.8 per cent stake in the company via a block deal. The offer size is estimated at approximately ₹1,000 crore.

5Paisa Capital: The board has approved a plan to raise ₹475 crore through the issuance of equity shares on a rights basis. Exide Industries: The battery major has infused an additional ₹100 crore into its subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL), via a rights issue. This brings Exide’s total investment in the lithium-ion venture to ₹4,352.23 crore. Dr. Reddy's Labs: The US SEC has concluded its investigation into allegations of improper payments to healthcare professionals in Ukraine and other markets, stating it does not intend to recommend enforcement action at this time. Lupin: The company has secured US Foods and Drug Admisnistration (USFDA) approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Brivaracetam Oral Solution (10 mg/mL).

Eris Lifesciences: The firm has partnered with Natco Pharma to commercialise semaglutide in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the domestic diabetes market. IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The European Directorate for the quality of Medicines and Healthcare (EDQM) has granted a certificate of suitability (CEP) for the company’s API, Clopidogrel Besilate, used in treating cardiovascular diseases. Reliance Industries (RIL): US oil major Chevron has reportedly resumed Venezuelan crude shipments to India, with RIL receiving its first cargo since December 2023. Waaree Energies: The company's subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies, has bagged a SECI contract to develop a 300 MW wind power project in Dwarka, Gujarat.

RVNL: The company has secured an EPC contract from Central Railway for power infrastructure upgrades on the Daund-Solapur section to support a 3,000 MT loading target. Afcons Infrastructure: The company received a termination notice from a Gabonese client for a €113.03 million road project. Afcons stated the project was over 93 per cent complete and that the move is inconsistent with contractual terms. Hindalco: The firm's subsidiary, Novelis Inc., entered a subscription agreement with AV Minerals to sell 13.33 lakh common shares at $150 per share, totaling approximately $200 million. Balkrishna Industries: The tyre maker is expanding into the consumer tyre segment, targeting a group revenue of ₹23,000 crore by FY30.