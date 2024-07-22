Oberoi Realty stock rallies 7% on strong Q1FY25 show; profit zooms 82%

Oberoi Realty stock zooms: Shares of real estate developer Shares of real estate developer Oberoi Realty rose as much as 6.50 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,780 per share on Monday, July 22.

The surge in stock price came after the Mumbai-based company’s profit rose nearly 82 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 584.5 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), as opposed to Rs 321.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY24). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's revenue from operations climbed 54.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,405.2 crore, as opposed to Rs 910 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Oberoi Realty’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, zoomed 72 per cent to Rs 815 crore in Q1FY25, as opposed to Rs 473.7 in Q1FY24.

Consequently, Ebitda margin came in at 58 per cent for the June quarter of FY25, as opposed to 52 per cent in the June quarter of FY24.

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director, Oberoi Realty said, “We are pleased to announce another successful quarter, driven by healthy demand in the luxury real estate market with homeowners constantly looking to elevate their lifestyles. Oberoi Realty will continue to stand true to providing customers with aesthetically designed luxurious homes and a sustainable lifestyle complete with world class amenities. We are gearing up for new project and tower launches, scaling up our annuity assets and strategic land acquisitions. We are committed to achieving sustainable growth, with a focus on creating lasting value for all our stakeholders.”

The board of directors have also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.

More From This Section

“Further, August 1, 2024 is the record date for the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend, and the said interim dividend shall be paid starting from August 12, 2024,” Oberoi Realty said.

Oberoi Realty, a real estate development company, is headquartered in Mumbai. It is part of Oberoi Realty Group, which is focused on developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 63,812.19 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under BSE 200 category.

At 10:12 AM, shares of Oberoi Realty were trading 4.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,740.95. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 80,651.47 levels.