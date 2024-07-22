Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / DMart, HUL: Top picks by Osho Krishan of Angel One for July 22

DMart, HUL: Top picks by Osho Krishan of Angel One for July 22

DMart witnessed a substantial increase in price in the last couple of trading sessions from the 21 DEMA on the daily chart.

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stock Recommendations:

NSE Scrip – DMart

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


View -   Bullish

Last Close – 5010.70

DMart witnessed a substantial increase in price in the last couple of trading sessions from the 21 DEMA on the daily chart. Additionally, the counter witnessed an ‘ascending triangle’ breakout, construing a positive development. From a technical standpoint, the counter has gained significant traction in terms of volumes lately, which is likely to augur well from a short to medium-term outlook. On the oscillator front, the MACD signals a continuation move, suggesting a potential upside journey in a comparable period. Hence, we recommend to BUY DMart around Rs 5,000-4,960 | Stop loss: Rs 4,790 | TGT: Rs 5,350-5,400


NSE Scrip – Hindustan Unilever

More From This Section

Correction in sight for Nifty50, MidCap Select index; here's how to trade

Premium

Street Signs: Rural-focused themes in focus, Block deals slow, and more

Premium

Union Budget 2024 fears unsettle broad market: Stress lines appear

Premium

Reliance's O2C jitters: A refining challenge that's crimping growth

Nippon MF, Morgan Stanley, SBI MF top bidders for Vedanta $1 billion QIP


View -   Bullish
 
Last Close – Rs 2,727


Hindustan Unilever witnessed a decisive multi-week breakout in the last trading week, soaring nearly 4 per cent. The counter has witnessed very strong traction in the last couple of trading weeks and seems poised to continue its northward move in the comparable period. Additionally, the recent gains have been backed by a notable increase in trading volumes, adding a bullish quotient to its undertone. On the oscillator front, MACD signals a continuation move, suggesting a potential upside journey for the counter.
Hence, we recommend to BUY HINDUNILVR on dips of 2700-2680 | Sto loss: Rs 2,550 | TGT: Rs 2,950-3,000
 
(Osho Krishan is a senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Bull spread on Nifty Financial, recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Marico, Apollo Tyres among top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Gold Strategy: Buy dips; resistance at Rs 75,400, support at Rs 73,000

Topics :Stock callsBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexFMCG HULHindustan Unilever LimitedDMartIndian stock exchangesS&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story