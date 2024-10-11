Oberoi Realty's board approves proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 cr

Oberoi Realty’s board of directors has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches, said the company in an exchange filing on Friday.

Funds would be raised “by way of issuance of equity shares, eligible securities, other securities or instruments, or any combination of securities,” it said.

The company may raise the amount in one or more tranches “by way of private placement, including a qualified institutional placement, or through any other permissible mode or combination of modes as may be considered appropriate”.

The plan is subject to the approval of shareholders and regulatory authorities.