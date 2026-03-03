Oil producers may benefit as crude spikes amid Hormuz disruption risk

But the logistics could be very difficult. The closure of the Straits of Hormuz and Houthi actions could disrupt supplies. Roughly 20 per cent of global oil and gas is evacuated via the chokepoint of the Straits of Hormuz, including supply from Saudi, Kuwait, Qatar, etc. The disruption will be hard to replace and a lot of the Saudi capacity could be stranded.
Further escalation cannot be ruled out. In that case, infrastructure across the region could be damaged. Airports across the GCC have been shut down and flights between Asia and Europe are affected. Crude and gas prices have zoomed, along with insurance rates and very large crude carrier or VLCC charter rates.