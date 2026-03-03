Oil producers may benefit as crude spikes amid Hormuz disruption risk

If the Straits is closed, Qatar and UAE LNG exports to the tune of 83 million tonnes per annum (100 billion cubic metres) would be removed from the equation. This is similar to the loss of Russian gas circa 2022, when spot LNG hit $40/MMBtu (currently priced around $11). Very high prices could also trigger recessions.

India is among the most exposed. It imports over 50 per cent of its gas and over 85 per cent of its crude, including large shipments out of the Straits. Energy imports are roughly 3.1 per cent of GDP at current rates. A 10 per cent rise in prices would translate into an extra 40 basis points of GDP in import costs. The trade deficit would climb, putting pressure on the rupee. While Oil India and ONGC gain in theory from high prices and the oil marketing companies or OMCs lose, the government would likely take action to control retail prices, which means absorbing retail under-recoveries.