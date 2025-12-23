Ola Electric share price rises 4% on hyperservice expansion; details inside

Shares of Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric vehicle player Ola Electric continued to rule on the bourses after the company announced an update on the expansion of its Hyperservice initiative. Following the news, Ola Electric shares rose 4.12 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹36.1 per share on the BSE.

The counter continues to trade in the positive territory. At 01:17 PM on Tuesday, Ola Electric shares were trading at ₹35.21 per share, up 1.56 per cent from the previous close of ₹34.67 per share. A combined total of nearly 57.53 million equity shares of Ola Electric, worth nearly ₹203 crore, were exchanged on the BSE and NSE today.

The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹99.90–₹30.79 per share on the BSE. Ola announces expansion of its Hyperservice initiative The electric vehicle player has announced the expansion of its Hyperservice initiative with the launch of dedicated Hyperservice Centres, designed to offer a same-day service guarantee* to eligible customers at no additional cost. “As part of this expansion, Ola will progressively upgrade its existing service centres into Hyperservice Centres, starting with Bengaluru. The first Hyperservice Centre is now operational in Indiranagar, Bengaluru,” the company said in a release. The Hyperservice Centre is designed to fundamentally simplify and speed up the service experience.

“As part of the ongoing service upgrade, we are reimagining many of the fundamental aspects of the service experience. We see it as a core part of Ola ownership, and it needs the same level of innovation as the product itself. With Hyperservice Centres, we are setting a new benchmark — same-day service guarantee, at no extra cost for any customer. This is about using technology, process redesign and scale to remove friction and give every Ola customer a faster, simpler and more transparent service experience,” said a spokesperson for Ola Electric. According to the release, the Hyperservice Centre features will include a dedicated customer lounge, free Wi-Fi, and real-time digital visibility across every stage of servicing, from check-in to delivery, ensuring speed, clarity and trust. Following the Bengaluru launch, Ola plans to rapidly upgrade select service centres to Hyperservice Centres pan-India over the coming weeks, upgrading service infrastructure nationwide. The expansion reinforces Ola’s focus on building a world-class EV ownership experience by combining technology, scale and customer-first design to raise industry standards for speed and reliability.