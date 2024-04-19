Home / Markets / News / OMCs like IOC, BPCL, HPCL down up to 4% as tensions flare up in Iran-Israel

OMCs like IOC, BPCL, HPCL down up to 4% as tensions flare up in Iran-Israel

Oil and marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) slumped 4.1 per cent each at Rs 162.20 and Rs 457, respectively in intraday deals

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) were down by 4.2 per cent at Rs 560.20 intraday on Friday. 

Similarly, other oil and marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) slumped 4.1 per cent each at Rs 162.20 and Rs 457, respectively in intraday deals. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Furthermore, stocks of companies, Reliance, GSPL and Gujarat Gas Limited fell in the range of 1-3 per cent in early trade. At an index level the Nifty Oil and Gas was down by 1.27 per cent with 11 stocks declining while only three outperformed. 

Brent crude, however, was trading 1.71 per higher at $88.82 per bbl. 

The decline in the stock prices of OMCs comes after tensions flared up once again between Israel and Iran on Friday morning. As Iran’s state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan. Fars News reported that three blasts were heard near the Shekari army airbase in the northwest of Isfahan province.

Isfahan also is home to sites associated with Iran's nuclear programme, including its underground Natanz enrichment site, which has been repeatedly targeted by suspected Israeli attacks.

Iran's Tasnim news agency, however, said that all nuclear facilities in Isfahan were "completely secure".

Earlier, Iran launched missiles and drone attacks at Israel. Tehran said it was in retaliation for the presumed Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus which killed two generals and several others on April 1.

Amid the underperformance by OMC stocks, shares of companies Castrol India Limited,  ONGC and IGL shot up in the range of 1-2 per cent intraday on BSE. In comparison, S & P BSE Sensex was trading 0.56 per cent lower at 72,081. 

At 10:53 AM, IOC was trading 3 per cent lower at Rs 163.90, while BPCL was down 2.48 per cent at Rs 575 and HPCL fell by 2 per cent at Rs 467.80. 

Also Read

BPCL targets expanding retail network by 14,273 pumps to tap growing demand

HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Will petrol, diesel price cut derail rally in OMCs?

BPCL, HPCL, IOC down for 3rd straight day; slip upto 25% from 52-week highs

IOC, BPCL, HPCL: OMCs shares on fire post Interim Budget; check key levels

HPCL, BPCL, IOC slip up to 4% after CLSA recommends Sell; sees 37% decline

Indus Towers hits over 6-yr high; zooms 51% in 1 month on improved outlook

Iran-Israel war: NSE Nifty index nears 100-DMA; Key levels to watch out for

Infosys dips 3%, hits over four-month low on modest FY25 guidance

Wipro Q4 Preview: profits may decline 8-10%, revenues to dip 4-5% YoY

Asian Stocks sink, oil surges on reports of escalating Middle East conflict

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :oil and gas sectorBuzzing stocksHPCL BPCL Indian Oil

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story