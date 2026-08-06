Omnitech Engineering share price tumbles 14% after Q1 results

Omnitech Engineering Ltd.’s share price fell over 14 per cent after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

As of 12:30 AM, the company’s share price was trading 12.76 per cent lower at ₹638 apiece, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 24,639.05. At intraday, the stock fell 14.4 per cent to ₹626 apiece.

Net profit of Omnitech Engineering rose 43.19 per cent to ₹29.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against ₹20.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.46 per cent to ₹148.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against ₹107.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year, net profit rose 80.82 per cent to ₹79.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against ₹43.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.11 per cent to ₹511.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against ₹342.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Vipin Kumar AVP Research at Globe Capital Market said, Omnitech Engineering has witnessed a vertical rise from 176 to 765 within a short span of just five months. The recent profit-taking—which began today following the release of its quarterly numbers—is expected to halt around the key support zone of ₹540–560. “We will await clear signs of stability around this support zone before initiating any fresh long positions. A confirmed reversal pattern near these levels would offer a much better risk-to-reward ratio for new buyers,” he added.