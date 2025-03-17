One MobiKwik shares slide 15% as anchor investor lock-in ends

Shares of One MobiKwik saw their worst ever session since listing on Dalal Street as the stock dropped nearly 15 per cent after anchor investors offloaded their stake with their final lock-in ending.

One MobiKwik's shares dropped as much as 14.6 per cent during the intraday trade at Rs 231.1 per share, taking the shares to new lows. The stock pared losses to trade 9.4 per cent lower at Rs 245.1 apiece, compared to a 0.46 per cent gain in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM.

The shares have declined nearly 43 per cent since their listing in December last year. After reaching a peak of Rs 698.3 per share on December 26, the stock has dropped by nearly 65 per cent since then.

The company had allotted about 9.22 million shares at Rs 279 apiece to 21 anchor investors, ahead of its IPO in December 2024. The first lock-in period for the fintech company ended on January 15 this year. Anchor investors face a lock-in period of 30 days for 50 per cent of their allotted shares before the initial public offering, while the remaining 50% is locked in for 90 days. This restriction prevents institutions from selling their shares immediately after listing, helping to stabilise the stock price and promote long-term confidence in the market.

Also Read

The initial public offering (IPO) of One MobiKwik Systems was subscribed 119.38 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 134.67 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 119.50 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 108.95 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) consisted of a fresh issue to raise Rs 572 crore through the issuance of 2.16 crore equity shares at the lower band of Rs 265 per share (face value Rs 2 per share) and 2.05 crore equity shares at the upper band of Rs 279 per share.