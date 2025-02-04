MobiKwik Q3 result: FY25 loss widens to Rs 55.2 cr on higher lending costs

Fintech firm MobiKwik reported a consolidated loss of Rs 55.2 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) after posting a profit of Rs 5.27 crore in Q3FY24. The company’s loss widened sequentially from Rs 3.59 crore in Q2FY25.
The Gurugram-based company’s revenue from operations grew 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 228.93 crore in Q3FY24 to Rs 269.47 crore in Q3FY25. However, it declined sequentially by 7.3 per cent from Rs 290.64 crore in Q2FY25.
The firm’s contribution margin remained muted in Q3FY25, declining from Rs 87.2 crore in Q3FY24 to Rs 73 crore in Q3FY25.
The company attributed the decline to lower financial services revenue and higher lending costs due to the transition to new default loss guarantee (DLG) contracts. It said a larger portion of such costs is incurred in the initial period of a contract.
Expenses for the fintech firm grew 43.8 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 220.55 crore in Q3FY24 to Rs 317.14 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, expenses increased 10.55 per cent from Rs 286.86 crore in Q2FY25.
A major portion of the company’s expenses in Q3FY25 included payment gateway costs, which accounted for over 45 per cent of the total expenses at Rs 143.70 crore.
Revenue from financial services declined 53 per cent from Rs 155 crore in Q3FY24 to Rs 73 crore in Q3FY25. The company added that new financial products would support revenue from financial services distribution.
The firm said its small-ticket-size lending product ZIP was being scaled down due to "lower appetite from lending partners for lower ticket-sized credit products."
It added that the focus would remain on the larger-tenure ZIP EMI product for high-quality customers, in line with the lending partner strategy.
Revenue from payments more than doubled to Rs 196.5 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 73.9 crore in Q3FY24.
At present, the company has a registered user base of 172 million customers and 4.5 million merchants. It added 5 million new customers and 1,10,000 merchants in Q3FY25.