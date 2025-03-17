Muthoot Finance shares gained 4.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 2,298.95 per share. The stock gained after the company in a business update said that its gold loan asset under management (AUM) crossed Rs 1 trillion on March 13, 2025.

"We would like to proudly announce the crossing of the landmark milestone of Rs. 1 trillion gold loan assets under management on March 13, 2025. This remarkable achievement underscores the trust and confidence of our lenders, investors, customers, and all other stakeholders placed in us and reaffirms our commitment to delivering sustained value and growth," the filing read.

The company's focus will remain on focus sustained growth, customer-centric innovations, and digital transformation to solidify leadership in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) space.

Reaching Rs 1 trillion gold loan AUM is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer engagement and the trust we have built over generations. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our employees, whose relentless dedication and expertise have been instrumental in achieving this success. We sincerely thank our customers, banking partners ,lenders, NCD holders, investors, shareholders and other stakeholders for their trust and continued support," said George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance.

He added: We would also like to place on record our gratitude to various regulators including the Reserve Bank of India for their guidance and oversight in fostering a stable and robust financial environment.

In the December quarter of the current financial year, Muthoot Finance reported a 22 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,392 crore as against the Rs 1,145 crore in Q3FY24. Its consolidated loan AUM crossed Rs 1,11,000 crore. Of this, Muthoot Finance's gold loan portfolio stood at Rs 92,963.6 crore at the end of December 2024.

In the past one year, Muthoot Finance shares have gained 64 per cent against Sensex's rise of 1.4 per cent.