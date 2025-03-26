One Mobikwik Systems to enter stock broking business; shares fall 4%

Shares of fintech company One Mobikwik Systems declined on the bourses on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The drop in Mobikwik shares came after the company announced its foray in the stock broking sector.

At 2:40 PM, One Mobikwik stock was trading 3.2 per cent lower at ₹307.45 per share, having declined 4.3 per cent to ₹303.9 per share in the intraday trade. By comparison, the Sensex today was trading lower amid profit booking and was quoting 0.7 per cent weak at the time of writing this report.

Meanwhile, in a stock exchange filing, One Mobikwik Systems informed investors that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the incorporation of Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, on March 03, 2025.

The main objective of Mobikwik Securities will be to carry on the business of dealing in shares, stocks, securities, debt instruments, commodities, currencies and their derivatives, and to act as stock and commodity broker by acquiring

membership of various stock and commodity exchange(s) in India or elsewhere.

The company will be set up with an initial paid-up share capital ₹1,00,000. The parent company also plans to infuse an additional capital of ₹2,00,00,000 in one or more tranches.

Also Read

One Mobikwik Systems is a fintech company, catering to over 172 million users and more than 4.5 million merchants. It addresses the financial needs of the household users via payments, investments, and consumer credit. On the merchant side, it offers a range of financial services such as QR, Soundbox, EDC machine and more.

Mobikwik debuted on the stock exchanges on December 18, 2024. Since then, the stock of Mobikwik has tumbled 40.1 per cent on the BSE. It hit a record high of ₹698.3 per share on December 26, 2024, and a record low of ₹231.05 on March 17, 2025.

In Q3FY25, One Mobikwik Systems reported a consolidated loss of ₹55.2 crore as against a profit of ₹5.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations, however, increased 17.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹269.47 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹228.93 crore in Q3FY24.