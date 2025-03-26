Home / Markets / News / Desco Infratech IPO closes today; subscription soars 15x; GMP up 12%

Desco Infratech IPO closes today; subscription soars 15x; GMP up 12%

The Desco Infratech IPO, valued at around ₹30.75 crore, comprised an entirely fresh issue of 2.05 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component

IPO rush, market
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Desco Infratech IPO subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Desco Infratech is set to conclude today, March 26, 2025. The SME offering, which opened for subscription on Monday, March 24, 2025, has received a favorable response from investors, with the issue being subscribed to by nearly 18.55 times till around 12:10 PM on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, according to the data available on BSE.
 
The highest demand from the SME offering has come from the Non-Institutional Investors, who have over-subscribed the category reserved for them by 34.24 times. This is followed by the retail investors at 19.41 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 98 per cent.
 
Desco Infratech IPO details
The Desco Infratech IPO, valued at around ₹30.75 crore, comprised an entirely fresh issue of 2.05 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The public offering is available at ₹150 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹1,50,000. A Net-worth Individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹3,00,000 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 2,000 equity shares.  Read More: Identixweb IPO opens today; check lot size, price band, GMP, key dates
 
Desco Infratech IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Also Read

Rapid Fleet IPO: Check share allotment status, GMP, likely listing

Active Infrastructures IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Active Infrastructures IPO closes today; subscription rises 91%, GMP nil

Divine Hira Jewellers shares list flat on NSE SME, miss GMP estimates

Grand Continent Hotels IPO closes today; subscription lags at 48%, GMP nil

The unlisted shares of Desco Infratech were trading at around ₹168 apiece, a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹18 or 12 per cent over the issue price of ₹150 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 
Desco Infratech IPO allotment date, listing date
Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Desco Infratech IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Friday, March 28, 2025.
 
Desco Infratech shares are slated to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
 
Desco Infratech IPO objective
Desco Infratech proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding capital expenditure requirements towards setting up a corporate office in Surat, Gujarat. The company also intends to use the IPO proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of machinery and working capital requirements of the company, as well as for general corporate purposes.  Check: Rapid Fleet IPO Allotment Status
 
Desco Infratech registrar, lead manager
Bigshare Services is the registrar, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
About Desco Infratech
Desco Infratech provides infrastructure and maintenance services to city gas distribution divisions in India. The company is engaged in activities such as pipeline laying, installation, testing, erection, and commissioning for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) utilized by both domestic and commercial users. The company's Operation and Maintenance services (“O&M Services”) encompass both underground and above-ground gas pipeline work for carbon steel and MDPE pipelines. The company has recently begun offering services in the power division, focusing on the installation, connectivity, commissioning, and erection of Low Tension (LT) and High Tension (HT) cables.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zomato, Tech Mahindra top laggards on Sensex; Nifty below 23,700

Rane (Madras) gains 3% on receiving NCLT's nod for scheme of amalgamation

Advait Energy rises 7% on emerging L1 bidder for project from Power Grid

HEG, Graphite extend rally on positive outlook; surge up to 20% in 2 days

Here's why Maruti Suzuki share price dropped 1.5% in trade on March 26

Topics :IPO GMPIPO listing timeIPOsSME IPOBSE SMEIPO valuationIPO REVIEW

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story