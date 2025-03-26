Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO day 2 update: Subscription rises 2x, GMP up 10%

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Ahimsa Naturals , which opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, has received a solid response from investors as it was oversubscribed by 2.08 times on day 2, till around 2:14 PM on Wednesday, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The book-built issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 4.20 million shares worth ₹50.02 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.99 million shares amounting to ₹23.79 crore. Shri Ahimsa Naturals aims to raise ₹74 crore from investors.

The portion booked for retail investors was subscribed 2.24 times and the non-institutional investors (NII) portion was subscribed 3.73 times. However, the issue failed to secure any bids from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO details

The IPO will close for bidding on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 28, 2025. Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO will tentatively list the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, according to red herring prospectus (RHP)

ALSO READ | Rapid Fleet IPO: Check share allotment status, GMP, likely listing The company has set the price band in the range of ₹113-119 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 1,200 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,42,800. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,85,600 for two lots of 2,400 equity shares.

Cameo Corporate Service is the registrar for the issue. Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp is the book-running lead manager of the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO GMP

ALSO READ | Active Infrastructures IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date The unlisted shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals were commanding a grey market premium of ₹12, or 10.08 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹131, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

About Shri Ahimsa Naturals

Incorporated in October 1990, Jaipur-based Shri Ahimsa Naturals processes crude caffeine procured from multiple decaffeination plants located in Vietnam, Mexico etc. The primary raw material of the company, crude caffeine, is a by-product of such decaffeination plants. It further processes crude caffeine to manufacture Green Coffee Bean Extracts (GCE) and Caffeine Anhydrous Natural.