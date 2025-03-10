Home / Markets / News / Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these three stocks on March 10

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these three stocks on March 10

Towards the end of 2023, ACC initiated a strong rally from the Rs 1,800-1,850 zone, surging sharply to around Rs 2,700 within just three months

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 6:24 AM IST
Stock Recommendations 
NSE Scrip: ACC
  View: Bullish
  Last close: Rs 1,886 
Towards the end of 2023, ACC initiated a strong rally from the Rs 1,800–1,850 zone, surging sharply to around Rs 2,700 within just three months. Following this stellar run, the stock entered a gradual corrective phase, retracing back to the origin of the rally. Now, at this critical support level, a bullish reversal candlestick pattern has emerged on the weekly chart, adding to the positive setup. Furthermore, oscillators on both daily and weekly timeframes are in the oversold zone, signaling a positive divergence. With these factors in place, the stock appears well-positioned for a strong upside move, offering an attractive risk-reward opportunity at current levels.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' ACC around Rs 1,886 - 1,880 | SL: Rs 1,790 | Target: Rs 2,050  ALSO READ: Stock Markets Updates today LIVE

NSE Scrip – Force Motors 
View: Bullish
  Last close: Rs 7,660
  Over the past few weeks, the stock was consolidating around the crucial 61.8 per cent retracement of its sharp rally from Rs 3,300 to 10,200. Now, prices have confirmed a bullish range breakout from this key support zone, signaling a potential resumption of the uptrend. The breakout is further validated by a strong bullish candle accompanied by a noticeable spike in volumes, adding conviction to the move.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Force Motors around Rs 7,660 - 7,630 | SL: 7050 | Target: Rs 8,800  ALSO READ: Top Stocks to Watch Today
 
NSE Scrip – Avanti Feeds  View: Bullish
 
Last Close: 799
  The stock has achieved a long-term breakout, closing above 775 after consolidating for over seven years. Demonstrating impressive relative strength, the stock is trading near 52-week highs, even as broader markets remain under pressure. Volume analysis adds further conviction, with low volumes observed during consolidation and declines, while higher volumes accompany upward moves, reinforcing the strength of the breakout. 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Avanti Feeds around Rs 799 - 795 | SL: Rs 744 | Taregt: Rs 904
First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 6:24 AM IST

