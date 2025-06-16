Market crash ahead? Sensex faces 2,000 points downside risk from here

BSE SensexLast close: 81,119 Support: 80,550; 80,200; 79,900; 79,600 Resistance: 81,700; 82,050; 82,330; 82,620 Technical chart suggests that the overall bias for the BSE benchmark - Sensex is likely to remain positive as long as the index sustains above 79,150 levels. In a way, this implies that the Sensex faces a potential 2,000 points downside risk. In the week ahead, the Sensex is likely to seek support around 80,550 - 80,200 levels; below which support for the BSE benchmark is seen around 79,900 and 79,600 levels. On the upside, a near hurdle for the Sensex exists at 81,700 levels; above which the index may face resistance around 82,050 - 82,330 - 82,620 levels. ALSO READ | Is the market bullish set-up under threat?
NSE NiftyLast close: 24,719 Support: 24,512; 24,300; 24,082 Resistance: 24,832; 25,000; 25,170 The NSE Nifty 50 index has slipped below its short-term - the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) amid negative crossovers in select key momentum oscillators such as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) and the Average Directional Index (ADX) on the daily chart. These momentum oscillators, however, continue to remain favourably placed on the weekly scale. The Nifty chart suggests that the near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the index holds above 24,512; below which support for the index can be anticipated around 24,300 and 24,082 levels. On the upside, the NSE benchmark may face near resistance around 24,830 levels; above which the index can spurt towards the 25,000-mark. The Nifty will need to break and trade consistently above 25,170 for a fresh up move to start.
