Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Monolithisch India IPO closes today; subscription rises 7.5x, GMP at 27%

Monolithisch India IPO closes today; subscription rises 7.5x, GMP at 27%

Monolithisch India IPO Day 3 update: Check the latest subscription status, GMP, and other key details of Monolithisch India IPO here

Monolithisch India IPO subscription status

The public offering is available at a price band of ₹135-143 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares.(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Monolithisch India IPO subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Monolithisch India is set to conclude today, June 16, 2025. The SME offering, which opened for subscription on Thursday, June 12, 2025, has received a decent response from investors.
 
The NSE data showed that the public issue has been oversubscribed by 7.52 times by the end of the second day of subscription on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Monolithisch India IPO details

The Monolithisch India IPO, valued at around ₹82.02 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 5.45 million equity shares. The issue has no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
 
The public offering is available at a price band of ₹135-143 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹1,43,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A High net worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹2,86,000 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 2,000 equity shares.  ALSO READ | Hero FinCorp garners ₹260 crore from investors in pre-IPO placement round

Monolithisch India IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Monolithisch India were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the last day of subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading flat at ₹182 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹39 or 27.27 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Also Read

IPO, Initial public offerings

Aten Papers & Foam IPO Day 1: Check subscription, GMP, listing date, more

share market, trading

Scoda Tubes shares make flat D-Street debut, list at ₹140 on BSE

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO listing: Stock debuts at 9% premium on NSE SME

ipo market listing share market

3B Films IPO: Last day to apply! Check subscription status, GMP & key dates

market, stock trading, trading

Prostarm Info Systems share price today: Lists at 14% premium on NSE

Monolithisch India IPO allotment date, listing date

Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Monolithisch India IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
 
Monolithisch India shares are slated to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Monolithisch India registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, while Hem Securities acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.  ALSO READ | NSE IPO: 6 reasons why it's time for National Stock Exchange to go public

Monolithisch India IPO objective

Monolithisch India proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding capital expenditure towards setting up a manufacturing facility of the company by purchase of land, building of factory shed, civil work, and installation of additional plant and machinery therein. The company further intends to use the proceeds for investment in its subsidiary, Metalurgica India Private Limited, for financing its capital expenditure towards purchase of land, building of factory shed, civil work, and installation of additional plant and machinery therein.
 
The company will also utilise the proceeds to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

About Monolithisch India

Monolithisch India is ISO certified and engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of specialised ramming mass used as a heat insulation/lining material. The company's products include SGB-777, SLM-999, BG-77, Quartzite Grain SLM-980, and SLM 980.
 
The company is also engaged in the trading of its products on an occasional basis to meet excess and urgent requirements of its customers. The company's product, i.e. specialised ramming mass, is used in the induction furnace to create thermal insulation between the coil of the induction furnace and the molten steel. The melting point of the ramming mass acts as an insulation barrier material between the induction furnace crucible and the molten steel.

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,700 in pre-open amid West Asia tensions

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: These 2 shares to turn ex-date tomorrow; are you eligible?

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch today, June 16, 2025: Ireda, DLF, OMCs, IndusInd Bk

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Largecap segment shines in Q4 amid broad sectoral divergence: Equirus Sec

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Ramco Cements, Max Healthcare among top buy recommendations by Angel One

Topics : IPO GMP IPO activity IPO allotment IPO listing time IPO REVIEW SME IPO NSE SME platform initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon