Rupee slips for third day ahead of Powell speech; ends at 87.53/$

The Indian rupee slid back to the 87.5 mark on Friday, sounding caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chair's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium.

The rupee continued to weaken mainly on account of the strength of the US dollar ahead of the speech of Fed Chairman's and renewed concerns over steep US Tariffs on Indian Exports, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. "Oil importers have stepped up their dollar buying adding to the demand from the importers who were hedging for a short term after finding rupee above 87 in the last four days."

The domestic currency closed 25 lower at 87.53 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The unit has slipped 2.35 per cent in the current financial year and 2.19 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it rose around 0.03 per cent against the dollar.