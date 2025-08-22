Who is Avadhut Sathe? Finfluencer on Sebi's radar: what we know so far

The capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has conducted a large-scale search and seizure operation at the Karjat-based trading academy of Pune-based finfluencer Avadhut Sathe. The development marks one of the regulator's most high-profile enforcement actions in its broader effort to bring finfluencers under regulatory oversight. Notably, with the rise of social media-based market education, the regulator is tightening scrutiny on individuals offering financial advice without licenses.

According to media reports, the enforcement action took place early morning on August 20 and continued until the evening of August 21. During the operation, officials seized trading data and digital devices for forensic analysis.

Who is Avadhut Sathe? Avadhut Sathe, an influential figure in the financial education space, is popular for his unconventional teaching methods, often incorporating dance, motivational speeches, and live chart analyses during sessions. He runs the Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA) and has over 9 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Claiming over three decades of trading experience since 1991, Sathe has built a strong following through his unique approach to financial education. His platform, ASTA, offers a variety of stock market training programs both online and offline. What we know so far The operation was carefully planned, with Sebi seeking court permissions in advance and conducting reconnaissance to monitor movement patterns. Digital devices, trading records, and other data were seized for forensic analysis, Moneycontrol reported citing sources.