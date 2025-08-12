Overbought or oversold? 5 PSU bank stocks on technical charts

Bank of India

In terms of overbought or oversold, the stock is seen trading in the neutral zone with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of around 54 per cent. In general, a RSI reading below 30 is considered oversold, and a reading above 70 is said to be overbought.On the upside, the stock needs to break and sustain above ₹249 - ₹253 resistance zone, for a likely rally towards ₹274 levels, suggests the long-term chart.Current Price: ₹113Likely Target: ₹125Upside Potential: 10.6%Support: ₹109Resistance: ₹119Bank of India stock saw the formation of 'Bullish Marubozu' candlestick pattern yesterday. In this particular candle pattern, the stock open's near the day's low, and ends at the day's high, and is often considered as a positive (bullish) indicator.