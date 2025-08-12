Overbought or oversold? 5 PSU bank stocks on technical charts

List of Top 5 PSU bank shares Overbought or OverSold?
Bank of BarodaCurrent Price: ₹244 Likely Target: ₹274 Upside Potential: 12.3% Support: ₹242; ₹236; ₹234 Resistance: ₹249; ₹253 Bank of Baroda stock continues to sustain above the key 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), which now stands at ₹236. The daily chart shows likely support for the stock at ₹242, while the overall trend to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹234.
Bank of IndiaCurrent Price: ₹113 Likely Target: ₹125 Upside Potential: 10.6% Support: ₹109 Resistance: ₹119 Bank of India stock saw the formation of 'Bullish Marubozu' candlestick pattern yesterday. In this particular candle pattern, the stock open's near the day's low, and ends at the day's high, and is often considered as a positive (bullish) indicator.
Central Bank of IndiaCurrent Price: ₹36.03 Likely Target: ₹32.50 Downside Risk: 9.8% Support: ₹35.45; ₹34.80 Resistance: ₹36.80; ₹37.38 Central Bank of India stock has recently bounced back from oversold territory. The stock, however, continues to languish below key moving averages, and other key momentum indicators also placed in favour of the bears.
Indian BankCurrent Price: ₹672 Likely Target: ₹725 Upside Potential: 7.9% Support: ₹668; ₹650; ₹640 Resistance: ₹677 Indian Bank has been trading at record high levels in recent days. The stock's 14-day RSI has reached 67 levels, but other key indicators remain favourably placed. Hence, the stock may trade with a favourable bias going ahead.
Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB)Current Price: ₹28.28 Likely Target: ₹25.40 Downside Risk: 10.2% Support: ₹26.30 Resistance: ₹29.70; ₹30.32 PSB stock continues to trade near the oversold zone, with a RSI reading of around 30 levels. The stock has shed almost 44 per cent from its March 2025 high of ₹50.50 levels. Even as the overall bias seems tepid, the medium-term chart shows presence of likely support for the stock around ₹26.30 levels; below which a dip to ₹25.40 seems likely. Bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹30.32 levels, with near resistance likely around ₹29.70.
