HBL Engineering up 4% on winning ₹54-cr order from West Central Railway

HBL Engineering shares advanced 4.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹713.4 per share on BSE, after winning ₹54.12 crore order

Stock market
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
HBL Engineering shares advanced 4.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹713.4 per share on BSE. 
 
At 10:29 AM, HBL Engineering's share price was trading 3.73 per cent higher at ₹709.05 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.14 per cent higher at 80,716.65.

Why were HBL Engineering shares in demand?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company received a letter of acceptance from the West Central Railway. 
 
Under the contract, HBL Engineering will survey, design, supply, install, test, and commission trackside KAVACH equipment at stations and level crossing (LC) gates—including setting up towers and related works—needed for KAVACH in the Kota-Ruthiyai section and Sogaria-Kota "C" section (166 route kilometers) of the Kota division, West Central Railway. 
 
The total value of the project is estimated at ₹54.12 crore, and has to be completed within 700 days. 
 
"We would like to inform the stakeholders that the West Central Railway has issued letter of acceptance to HBL for Survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of trackside KAVACH equipment at stations/LC Gates locations, including erection of towers and associated works required for KAVACH in Kota-Ruthiyai section and Sogaria-Kota "C" Section (166 Rkm) of Kota division of West Central Railway," the filing read.   Check List of Q1 results today

HBL Engineering Q1 results

In Q1, HBL Engineering reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹143.26 crore, as compared to ₹80 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 78.8 per cent. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹601.7 crore, as against ₹520.1 crore in the year-ago period.

HBL Engineering dividend record date

The company fixed Friday, September 12, 2025, as the record date for the determination of shareholders' eligibility for e-voting and to receive dividend, if declared by the members at the ensuing annual general meeting.
 
The board, at its meeting held on May 24, 2025, recommended a dividend of ₹1 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each fully paid up (i.e. 100 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

