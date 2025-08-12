Praj Industries hits 52-week low, tanks 54% from January high; here's why

The stock price of the industrial products company has fallen below its previous low of ₹441.45 touched on May 7, 2025. It tanked 54 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹874.30 touched on January 1, 2025.

A cautious approach among participants in the domestic ethanol market, following the achievement of the 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) target and pending new blending mandates, influenced performance in Q1FY26. Additionally, the current geo-political environment and uncertainty regarding US tariff policies have delayed capital expenditure decisions, the management said.

Praj Industries reported the drop in volume in the domestic ethanol business on account of delayed execution cycles and liquidity crunch at the customers end. Delayed execution of a couple of high value engineering orders at Kandla led to higher labour and infrastructure expenses. Despite good enquiry basket from Americas region, low order booking due to delays in decision making due to Tariff uncertainty, the company said.

Crisil Ratings view on Praj Industries

Praj operates in the inherently cyclical capital goods sector, where demand is dependent on the capital expenditure (capex) cycle of its end-user industries. Any slowdown in the growth prospects of end-user industries affects the topline and profitability of Praj. For instance, revenue fell in fiscal 2010, 2011 and 2013 owing to overall global economic slowdown, which led to fewer orders from developed countries. Further, in fiscals 2017 and 2020, weak capex momentum resulted in lower revenue from operations. This also impacts the working capital cycle, which gets stretched significantly due to slow project execution during economic slowdown.