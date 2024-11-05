Procter & Gamble Health shares soared 8.5 per cent on Tuesday and hit a 52 week high of Rs 5,730.75 per share on BSE. The buying interest in the stock sparked after the company reported good Q2FY25 numbers.

Around 9:36 AM, P&G Health shares were up 7.25 per cent at Rs 5,662 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 78,713.45. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 9,398.57 crore. The 52 week low of the stock was at Rs 4,640.3 per share on BSE.

P&G Health reported its Q2 numbers, after market hours, on Monday. The company's profit after tax (PAT) climbed 26 per cent to Rs 82.33 crore in the second quarter as compared to Rs 65.57 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 313.41 crore as compared to Rs 304.93 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) which implies an increase of 2.7 per cent.

The company's total income for Q2 stood at Rs 316.69 crore as compared to Rs 310.98 crore a year ago.

“We are dedicated to enhancing consumer awareness programs and strengthening our relationships with our customers and stakeholders. We continue to invest in initiatives that address the evolving needs of both consumers and healthcare professionals, along with strengthening our go-to-market model," said Milind Thatte, managing director, P&G Health India.

Thatte added: We have also strengthened our reach, distribution, and retail execution, positioning us for long-term competitiveness.

P&G Health is the healthcare division of Procter & Gamble (P&G), one of the largest multinational consumer goods companies in the world. P&G Health focuses on providing a range of health-related products and services, primarily in the areas of consumer health, personal health, and wellness. They manufacture and market vitamins, minerals, and supplements products for a healthy lifestyle and improved quality of life, including Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion and Nasivion.

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Ambi Pur, Ariel, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene®, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. P&G operates in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

In the past one year, P&G Health shares have gained 3.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 21.2 per cent.