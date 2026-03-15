Par panel recommends IPO route for profitable RRBs to raise capital

The government should consider launching public offerings of highly profitable Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to attract market capital and promote stronger corporate governance standards, a Parliamentary panel has said in its report.

Standing Committee on Finance, headed by senior BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab noted the successful completion of the structural consolidation of RRBs, reducing their number from 43 to 28 highly viable entities across 11 states, eliminating the need for further capital infusion in 2026-27.

RRBs have achieved a historic consolidated net profit of Rs 7,720 crore in just the first nine months of FY 2025-26, driving gross NPAs down to a 13-year low of 5.4 per cent, though vulnerabilities remain, particularly the 13.8 per cent GNPA in priority sector education loans.

The panel recommend that RRBs actively mitigate these specific sectoral risks by fully leveraging their inclusion in the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans (CGFSEL) and aggressively deploying AI-driven automated Early Warning Signals (EWS). "Furthermore, the committee strongly urged the government to proceed with guiding highly profitable RRBs toward Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) to attract market capital and enforce higher standards of corporate governance," it said in its recently submitted report. Guided by the principle of 'One State-One RRB', the government continued with the process of further consolidation of RRBs, and one state-owned RRB became a reality following the amalgamation of 15 RRBs across 11 states to achieve better operational efficiency and cost rationalization, from May 1, 2025.

This was the fourth phase of consolidation, reducing the number of RRBs from 43 to 28 in 26 states and 2 UTs, vide government notification dated April 5, 2025. In phase 1 (FY 2006 to FY 2010), the number of RRBs was reduced from 196 to 82. It was further brought down from 82 to 56 in phase 2 (FY 2013 - FY 2015), and in phase 3, it was reduced from 56 to 43. Amalgamation of RRBs has resulted in the formation of a state-level RRB with a contiguous area of operation, leading to simplified management and ease of service delivery.

The RRBs have increased their capital base, enhancing the financial stability and resilience of the merged entity. By consolidating operations and eliminating redundancies on account of separate administrative structures, amalgamation is expected to lead to cost savings. Further, amalgamated RRBs can invest in and leverage advanced technology platforms, leading to improved operational efficiency and customer service. These banks were formed under the RRB Act, 1976, with the objective of providing credit and other facilities to small farmers, agricultural labourers and artisans in rural areas. The Act was amended in 2015, whereby such banks were permitted to raise capital from sources other than the Centre, states and sponsor banks.