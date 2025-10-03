Home / Markets / News / Paras Defence up 4% on winning this deal from Defence Ministry; details



A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Paras Defence share price today: Paras Defence and Space Technologies (Paras Defence) shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, October 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹716.30 per share.  
 
At 12:42 PM, Paras Defence share price was trading 3.61 per cent higher at ₹715.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 80,992.07 levels.

Why did Paras Defence share price rise today?

 
Paras Defence share price rose today after the company said its arm, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies, has bagged an order worth ₹46.19 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India (GoI).
 
In an exchange filing, Paras Defence said, “We are pleased to inform you that Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Private Limited (Paras Anti-Drone), a Subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited, has received an order from Ministry of Defence, Government of India valued at approximately ₹46.19 crore (including GST) for anti-drone systems such as drone jammers.” 
 
Under the terms of the order, the company will be required to supply Anti-Drone Systems such as Drone Jammers.
 
The order is expected to be delivered by March 2026 (tentatively).
 
Last month, Paras Defence received an international order from Elbit Security Systems Limited, Israel valued at approximately $3.8 million (₹34 crore) for ElectroOptics.  ALSO READ | Goldman Sachs turns bullish on India's aerospace, defense sector

Paras Defence Q1 results 

 
Paras Defence posted a 1.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit at ₹14.27 crore for Q1 FY26, supported by an 11.5 per cent rise in net sales to ₹93.19 crore. 
Segment-wise, revenue from Optics and Optronic Systems grew 10.2 per cent annually to ₹42.5 crore, while Defence Engineering revenue rose 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹50.69 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

About Paras Defence

 
Paras Defence is a leading Indian indigenous design, development, and manufacturing (IDDM) company, specialising in advanced defense and space engineering solutions. 
 
Established in 2009 and listed on the stock exchanges in 2021, the company has built strong expertise across optics, electronics, heavy engineering, and cutting-edge technologies such as anti-drone systems. 
 
It is recognised as a pioneer in areas like infrared optics, submarine periscopes, and critical components for ISRO’s space programs, offering capabilities that span the entire spectrum from design to deployment.
 
With a focus on indigenous innovation, Paras Defence delivers turnkey solutions that integrate concept design, development, and final commissioning. Its portfolio caters to mission-critical requirements of defense forces and space organisations, making it a trusted partner in boosting India’s strategic capabilities.
 

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

