Can Sensex hit 90,000-mark by March 2026? Here's what chart suggests

Sensex and Nifty outlook: Indian benchmarks may extend gains in H2 FY26, with Sensex eyeing 88,100 and Nifty targeting 27,000 amid GST reforms and lower rates.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
The BSE Sensex has witnessed a roller-coaster ride in the first half of the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26); with the benchmark swinging in a broad 12,674-point range amid the US tariff related uncertainties, valuation concerns and geo-political tensions.  The Sensex eventually ended the first six months of FY26 with a gain of 3.7 per cent or 2,853 points at 80,268. Meanwhile, its counterpart, the NSE Nifty index advanced 4.6 per cent or 1,092 points to 24,611 levels in the same period.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES  Can the recent GST rejig and lower interest rate cycle boost corporate earnings and Indian equities in the second-half of FY26? Will the Sensex, Nifty be able to scale new highs? 

Sensex and Nifty Market Outlook

  Earlier this financial year, the Sensex tumbled to a low of 71,425 in April, but soon recouped and rallied to a high of 84,099 in June 2025 - thus recording a solid 17.7 per cent rally from the lows.  On similar lines, a double-digit return from present levels over the next six months can easily push Sensex past 90,000-mark or take it closer. Here's what technical charts suggest. 

BSE Sensex

Last Close: 80,780  Likely Target: 88,100 / 72,500  Upside Potential: 9.1%  Downside Risk: 10.3%  Support: 79,300; 78,100; 77,280; 75,400; 73,900  Resistance: 81,900; 83,250; 85,100; 86,600  Technically, the BSE Sensex seems to be in consolidation mode following the early year volatility. The Sensex is largely expected to trade in a range of 78,000 - 84,000 over the next three months, i.e. till the end of December 2025.  However, going ahead in the March 2026 quarter the Sensex may witness a trading range extension. As per the Fibonacci analysis, the BSE Sensex can potentially rally all-the-way towards 88,100 levels on the upside by the end of the financial year.  The Sensex is likely to face intermediate resistance around 81,900, 83,250, 85,100 and 86,600 levels. On the flip side, Sensex has near support at 79,300 levels, followed by the key support around 78,100 levels. Break and sustained trade below these support levels, can drag the BSE benchmark towards 72,500 levels, with interim support likely around 77,280, 75,400 and 73,900 levels. 

NSE Nifty

Last Close: 24,775  Likely Target: 27,000 / 21,500  Upside Potential: 9%  Downside Risk: 13.2%  Support: 24,500; 24,100; 23,500  Resistance: 25,900; 26,277; 26,575  Barring the two blips, June 2022 and February 2025, the Nifty has been holding consistently above its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) since August 2020, and is likely to act as a key long-term bullish pivot point. 
Nifty chart, Nifty 50, NSE
  The 20-MMA, near-about coincides with the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) and the 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA) around the 24,100 levels. Below which, the index may drift to 23,500, and in the worst case may crash to 21,500 levels. That apart, the daily chart shows that the Nifty has near support at 24,500 levels,  On the upside, the strong resistance for the Nifty can be anticipated around 25,900 levels, above which a spurt towards the record high around 26,277 levels seems likely. Beyond which, charts suggest the Nifty can potentially rally towards 27,000-mark, with interim resistance likely around 26,575 levels. 

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

