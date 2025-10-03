Can Sensex hit 90,000-mark by March 2026? Here's what chart suggests

Sensex and Nifty Market OutlookEarlier this financial year, the Sensex tumbled to a low of 71,425 in April, but soon recouped and rallied to a high of 84,099 in June 2025 - thus recording a solid 17.7 per cent rally from the lows. On similar lines, a double-digit return from present levels over the next six months can easily push Sensex past 90,000-mark or take it closer. Here's what technical charts suggest.
BSE SensexLast Close: 80,780 Likely Target: 88,100 / 72,500 Upside Potential: 9.1% Downside Risk: 10.3% Support: 79,300; 78,100; 77,280; 75,400; 73,900 Resistance: 81,900; 83,250; 85,100; 86,600 Technically, the BSE Sensex seems to be in consolidation mode following the early year volatility. The Sensex is largely expected to trade in a range of 78,000 - 84,000 over the next three months, i.e. till the end of December 2025. However, going ahead in the March 2026 quarter the Sensex may witness a trading range extension. As per the Fibonacci analysis, the BSE Sensex can potentially rally all-the-way towards 88,100 levels on the upside by the end of the financial year. The Sensex is likely to face intermediate resistance around 81,900, 83,250, 85,100 and 86,600 levels. On the flip side, Sensex has near support at 79,300 levels, followed by the key support around 78,100 levels. Break and sustained trade below these support levels, can drag the BSE benchmark towards 72,500 levels, with interim support likely around 77,280, 75,400 and 73,900 levels.
NSE NiftyLast Close: 24,775 Likely Target: 27,000 / 21,500 Upside Potential: 9% Downside Risk: 13.2% Support: 24,500; 24,100; 23,500 Resistance: 25,900; 26,277; 26,575 Barring the two blips, June 2022 and February 2025, the Nifty has been holding consistently above its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) since August 2020, and is likely to act as a key long-term bullish pivot point.
