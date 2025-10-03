Can Sensex hit 90,000-mark by March 2026? Here's what chart suggests

Nifty chart, Nifty 50, NSE

The 20-MMA, near-about coincides with the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) and the 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA) around the 24,100 levels. Below which, the index may drift to 23,500, and in the worst case may crash to 21,500 levels. That apart, the daily chart shows that the Nifty has near support at 24,500 levels,On the upside, the strong resistance for the Nifty can be anticipated around 25,900 levels, above which a spurt towards the record high around 26,277 levels seems likely. Beyond which, charts suggest the Nifty can potentially rally towards 27,000-mark, with interim resistance likely around 26,575 levels.