Home / Markets / News / Patel Retail IPO opens on Aug 19: Key risks, strengths you must know

Patel Retail IPO opens on Aug 19: Key risks, strengths you must know

Patel Retail IPO will open for bidding on Tuesday, August 19 and close on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

initial public offerings, IPO
initial public offerings, IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Patel Retail IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of retail supermarket chain Patel Retail will open for bidding on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The public issue worth ₹242.76 crore comprises a fresh issue of 8.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million equity shares. Dhanji Raghavji Patel and Bechar Raghavji Patel are the promoter selling shareholders.  
 
The three-day subscription window is scheduled to close on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Patel Retail IPO is available at a price band of ₹237-255 per share, with a lot size of 58 shares. 
 
Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Fedex Securities is the book-running lead manager. 

Here are the key strengths of Patel Retail, as outlined in the RHP:

Optimal inventory management: Under its retail business, the company sells a wide range of goods and merchandise across categories. For instance, each of its retail stores offers over 10,000 SKUs. The company focuses on using the deep knowledge of the clusters and regions to customise product assortment in each store, keeping in mind local demands and preferences. This has been achieved in part due to its advanced IT systems. The company use its IT systems
for procurement, sales and inventory management, which enables them to identify and quickly react to changes in customer preferences.
 
Steady footprint expansion: The company's business has grown steadily in recent years, primarily through expansion of its store network from one store in fiscal 2008 to 42 stores as of March 31, 2025, across 16 cities or suburban areas within the Thane and Raigad District in the state of Maharashtra. The company has expanded its footprint using a cluster-based approach. 
 
Diversified product portfolio: The company offers daily-use branded goods and food products from reputed brands and its own labels like Indian Chaska, Patel Fresh and Patel Essentials. With a broad product range and varied pack sizes, it caters to diverse customer needs across retail and wholesale. Its presence in agro-commodity trading enables quick shifts based on market trends, boosting adaptability and business growth.

Here are the key risks associated with investing in Patel Retail:

Geographic concentration: All of the company’s retail stores are concentrated in the state of Maharashtra, particularly within the Thane and Raigad districts. Any adverse developments affecting their operations in such regions could have an adverse impact on the retail business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow.
 
Mature stores face saturation risk: As of May 31, 2025, Patel Retail operates 43 stores, of which 8 stores have been in existence for more than 5 years and 15 stores have been in existence for more than 10 years. As the stores mature in operational tenure, they may witness saturation in revenue or a reduction in sales from such stores. 
 
High leverage poses funding risks: The company has a high debt equity ratio and may face certain funding risks. Its debt-to-equity ratio for the Fiscal 2025, Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023 was 1.34, 1.97 and 2.54, respectively. Any further increase in borrowings may have a materially adverse effect on their business, financial condition and results of operations.
 
Highly competitive environment: Patel Retail operates in a competitive market, and any increase in competition from organised and unorganised players may adversely affect the business and financial condition.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 800 pts; Nifty atop 24,900; Adani shares rally up to 5%

Hyundai Motor stock joins ₹2-trn market cap club; zooms 60% from April low

Dixon Technologies stock jumps 4% on ₹370-cr JV with China's HKC Overseas

Here's why this infrastructure stock climbed 3% in trade on August 18

Bajaj Finance spurts 7% after S&P Global Ratings upgrade; details here

Topics :IPO GMPIPOsIPO marketRetail chainsMarketsBSE

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story