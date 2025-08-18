Dixon Technologies stock jumps 4% on ₹370-cr JV with China's HKC Overseas

Why were Dixon Technologies shares rising?

The Dixon Technologies-HKC Overseas joint venture (JV) is for manufacturing and selling of LCD and TFT-LCD modules that are used in electronic devices like TV, mobile phones, etc, for display, according to an exchange filing.

"Dixon Technologies (India) has entered into a Term Sheet with HKC Corporation to form a joint venture for manufacturing of Liquid Crystal Modules, thin film transistor liquid crystal display modules, assembly of end products such as smartphones, TVs, monitors and auto displays and selling HKC-branded end products in India," the company said.

HKC Overseas will acquire a 26 per cent stake in Dixon Display Technologies (DDTPL) for USD 10.998 million, and Dixon will acquire a 74 per cent stake in the JV for USD 31.3 million in two tranches.