Dixon Technologies stock jumps 4% on ₹370-cr JV with China's HKC Overseas

Shares of domestic electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies
surged over 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹16,912 after the company formed a ₹370 crore joint venture with China's HKC Overseas.
At 01:10 AM, Dixon's share price was trading 3.65 per cent higher at ₹16,782 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50
was up 1.16 per cent at 24,916.7 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1.01 trillion. The stock has recovered 36.7 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹11,840 touched on August 14, 2024.
Why were Dixon Technologies shares rising?
The Dixon Technologies-HKC Overseas joint venture (JV) is for manufacturing and selling of LCD and TFT-LCD modules that are used in electronic devices like TV, mobile phones, etc, for display, according to an exchange filing.
"Dixon Technologies (India) has entered into a Term Sheet with HKC Corporation to form a joint venture for manufacturing of Liquid Crystal Modules, thin film transistor liquid crystal display modules, assembly of end products such as smartphones, TVs, monitors and auto displays and selling HKC-branded end products in India," the company said.
HKC Overseas will acquire a 26 per cent stake in Dixon Display Technologies (DDTPL) for USD 10.998 million, and Dixon will acquire a 74 per cent stake in the JV for USD 31.3 million in two tranches.
Last month, Dixon had announced a JV with Chinese electronic component maker Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co. and the Indian arm of Kunshan Q Technology for manufacturing and sales of electronic components used in electronic devices like mobile phones and laptops, among others.
Dixon Technologies Q1 results
Dixon Technologies posted a strong June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) performance, with robust performance across metrics on the back of mobile and EMS segments. The company reported revenue, Ebitda, and PAT growth of 95 per cent, 95 per cent, and 68 per cent, respectively, on a yearly basis.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of ₹22,100 (₹20,500 earlier) based on DCF valuation. Emkay Global has also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹19,000. On the other hand, Nuvama Institutional Equities maintained a ‘Hold’ rating with a June 2026 target price of ₹16,100, citing fair valuation.
About Dixon Technologies
Founded in 1993, Dixon Technologies is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider in India. It offers design-focused solutions across consumer durables, home appliances, lighting, mobile phones, and security devices. It also provides repair and refurbishment services for set-top boxes, mobile phones, and LED TV panels. Dixon operates across multiple divisions, including consumer electronics, lighting, mobile phones, security surveillance, medical electronics, and IT hardware. The company operates over 17 manufacturing units across India and serves both domestic and global clients.