Home / Markets / News / Paytm hits 52-week high; surges 20% in 6 days on BofA's 'buy' call

Paytm hits 52-week high; surges 20% in 6 days on BofA's 'buy' call

Paytm has kicked off the current year on a high note, witnessing a remarkable upturn in its business performance

SI Reporter Mumbai
Paytm hits 52-week high; surges 20% in 6 days on BofA's 'buy' call

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of One97 Communications (Paytm) hit a 52-week high of Rs 854.90, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade. In the past six trading days, the stock of the fintech company has rallied 20 per cent after brokerage firm BofA Securities upgraded the stock to 'buy' citing its dominant position in the payment industry. The foreign brokerage firm has upgraded the target to Rs 885 per share.
The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 844.40, touched on August 8, 2022. It had hit a record high of Rs 1,961 on November 18, 2021. With the past six days' rally, the stock has bounced back 94 per cent from its record low level of Rs 439.60, hit on November 24, 2022.
"We find Paytm well positioned to continue to dominate the SME merchant landscape where the subscription model via soundbox is improving merchant stickiness. We expect Paytm's momentum in buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)/merchant lending to continue, albeit at a slower pace, leading to 34 per cent revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from FY23-26 (financial year 2023 to 2026),” BofA Securities said in a note.
Paytm has kicked off the current year on a high note, witnessing a remarkable upturn in its business performance. The company has experienced a continuous surge in consumer engagement, evident from the impressive average monthly transacting users (MTUs) for April-May 2023, which reached a staggering 92 million. Comparatively, this figure marks a significant growth from the 74 million MTUs recorded during the same period the previous year.
As a result of this sustained consumer interest, Paytm has witnessed a substantial increase in its overall Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), soaring from Rs 1.96 trillion in April-May 2022 to an impressive Rs 2.65 trillion during the same period in 2023, Vinit Bolinjkar, Research analyst, Ventura Securities said.
"Paytm's stock is currently trading at a reasonable FY26 P/S ratio of 3.3X. This valuation is well-aligned with the company's status as a high-growth entity operating within an evolving industry. We would recommend to hold this stock for long-term gains," he added.

Also Read

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Shares of Paytm rally 6.2% following an upgrade by BofA Securities

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

New-age stocks in focus; Paytm, Policybazaar, Zomato, Nykaa gain up to 10%

Heranba Ind up 16% as Gujarat Pollution Control Board revokes closure order

Tata Consumer hits record high; rallies 5% on positive growth outlook

Clean energy a $2 trillion opportunity for RIL: Bernstein report

115 Nifty500 stocks trade in overbought territory; time to book profit?

Goldman Sachs sees India holding its own even if China stocks rebound

Topics :Buzzing stocksPaytmMarkets

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story