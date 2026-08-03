Paytm hits over 4-year high; stock zooms 52% from March low

One 97 Communications (Paytm) share price movement

Share price of the One 97 Communications (Paytm) hit an over four-year high at ₹1,437, soaring 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals.

The stock price of the fintech company quoted at its highest level since December 2021. It bounced back 52 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹947.10 touched on March 30, 2026. The stock hit a record high of ₹1,961.05 on November 18, 2021.

Pioneer of the mobile payments, QR and Soundbox revolution in India, Paytm is India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company.

At 02:15 AM, Paytm quoted 6 per cent higher at ₹1,419, compared to 0.83 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 5.69 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Paytm – Q1 results Paytm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹220 crore for the first quarter of 2026–27 (Q1FY27), up 79 per cent from ₹123 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Q1FY26). Sequentially, net profit rose 19.5 per cent from ₹184 crore in Q4FY26. The company generated ₹2,448 crore in revenue from operations in Q1FY27, up 27.6 per cent from ₹1,918 crore in Q1FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this was up 8.1 per cent from ₹2,264 crore.

Meanwhile, the board emphasised continued focus on compounding growth and profitability for shareholder value creation, and decided not to proceed with the bonus issue. “After evaluating the bonus issue proposal from the perspective of long-term shareholder value and due deliberation, the board was of the view that the company should continue to focus on further compounding growth and profitability for shareholder value creation. Accordingly, the board decided not to proceed with the said proposal at this time,” Paytm said. Further, Paytm's board approved a proposal to seek shareholders' approval to revise the utilisation of its remaining initial public offering (IPO) proceeds. It plans to use the unutilised ₹1,686 crore to fund customer and merchant acquisition, as well as new business initiatives, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, while extending the utilisation deadline to March 31, 2029.