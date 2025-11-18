Paytm stock down 2% after over 2% equity change hands in large deal on NSE

Share price of One97 Communications (Paytm) today

Shares of One97 Communications , operator of Paytm brand, were down 2 per cent at ₹1,305 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after a large deal was executed at the counter.

At 10:13 AM; Paytm was down 1.9 per cent at ₹1,307.60 on the NSE. As many as 15.41 million equity shares representing 2.4 per cent of total equity of the fintech company had changed hands on the NSE, the exchange data showed. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.50 per cent at 25,897.

Why did Paytm shares dipped in today’s trade? According to reports, SAIF III Mauritius, SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital were likely to sell Paytm's 2 per cent stake through a block. The sellers' aim was to raise up to ₹1,639.7 crore from the transaction. The floor price was fixed at ₹1,281 per share, a 3.9 per cent discount to the Monday’s closing price. SAIF III Mauritius Company Limited (10.76 per cent stake) and SAIF Partners India IV Limited (4.57 per cent stake) collectively held up to 15.33 per cent holding in Paytm as on September 30, 2025, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Meanwhile, the stock price of Paytm had hit a multi-year high of ₹1,353.80 on the NSE on November 10, 2025. In the past six months, Paytm has outperformed the market by surging 50 per cent, as compared to 3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 108 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹652.30 touched on March 11, 2025. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) announced the inclusion of Paytm in its Global Standard Index as part of the November review. Paytm’s Q2FY26 financial performance Paytm delivered a healthy quarter, largely in line with estimates, supported by robust revenue growth and disciplined cost management, resulting in a strong adjusted profit. It continues to make steady progress towards sustainable profitability, aided by its cost control measures and improving operating leverage, translating into better earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins, while gross merchandise value (GMV) growth remains consistent, according to analysts.

In the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY2026), Paytm’s total revenue from operations grew by 24.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 7.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹2,060 crore. Paytm Payments Services (PPSL), the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, revenue (including other operating revenue) was up 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹1,223 crore during the quarter. Net payment revenue was up 28 per cent YoY at ₹594 crore due to improved payment processing margin, high quality device additions and early onset of festive season, Paytm said in the earnings release. In Q2FY26, GMV grew by 27 per cent YoY to ₹5.67 trillion. The management said they continue to see an increase in payment processing margin on account of higher growth of credit card on UPI and affordability offerings (such as EMI). Payment processing margin was comfortably above the guided 3bps margin.