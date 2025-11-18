On the BSE, the PhysicsWallah shares opened at ₹143.1, a premium of 31.2 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 13 per cent from the issue price to a high of ₹161.

PhysicsWallah IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, PhysicsWallah IPO received a muted response from investors, with overall subscription reaching only 1.92 times. Investors placed bids for 336.22 million equity shares against the 186.2 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 2.7 times. The retail investors segment was subscribed 1.06 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion received 48 per cent bids compared to the shares reserved.

PhysicsWallah IPO details

PhysicsWallah successfully raised ₹3,480.7 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised a fresh issue of 284.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million equity shares. As part of the OFS, founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob will offload a portion of their holdings.