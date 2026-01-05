PC Jeweller share price jumps 8% after reporting increase in Q3 revenue

PC Jeweller share price rose on Monday as the company reported strong performance in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) and expressed confidence to achieve a debt-free status in the near future.

PC Jeweller reported a 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the standalone revenue during October–December (Q3FY26), according to the quarterly business update.

"Until now, the company has reduced 68 per cent of its existing debt since the execution of the settlement agreement with the banks on September 30, 2024," PC Jeweller said in an exchange filing.

The company said it will focus on expanding its retail footprints going forward, alongside achieving a debt-free status and delivering strong performance.