Nykaa shares advance 3% on revenue growth outlook; JM Fin hikes target

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Monday after the company said it expects to deliver a revenue growth in the upper end of mid-twenties.

The e-commerce platform's stock rose as much as 3.04 per cent during the day to ₹272.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 30 last year. The FSN E-commerce stock pared gains to trade 1.8 per cent higher at ₹270 apiece, compared to a 0.16 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:32 AM.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Shares of the company rose to the highest level since November 25 last year and currently trade at 5.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 63 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 11 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Nykaa has a total market capitalisation of ₹77,316.77 crore.

Nykaa Q3 update Nykaa reported that its consolidated gross merchandise value and net sales value growth expected to be in the late twenties. The strong showing was driven by a revival in the fashion vertical since the start of the financial year, alongside a consistently robust performance in the beauty segment, the company said. As a result, the company is expected to post consolidated net revenue growth at the upper end of the mid-twenties, marking a slight acceleration from the mid-twenties growth sustained over the past several quarters. ALSO READ | Poonawalla Fincorp gains 3% in trade; check what's fuelling NBFC stock Nykaa's beauty vertical is expected to deliver net sales value growth in the late twenties, the fastest pace seen over the past six quarters. The growth was recorded in a seasonally strong quarter, making it the largest quarter to date for the company in terms of absolute scale.