PG Electroplast gains 6% on inking Point-of-Sale devices manufacturing deal

PG Electroplast shares jumped 6.1 per cent on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹573.8 per share on BSE.

At 11:15 AM, PG Electroplast share price was trading 3.46 per cent higher at ₹559.35 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.14 per cent higher at 81,761.66.

Why were PG Electroplast shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company signed a definitive agreement with PAX India, a subsidiary of PAX Global Technology, to manufacture Point-of-Sale (POS) devices in India.

Point-of-Sale (POS) devices are electronic systems used by businesses to process customer transactions at the point where a sale occurs. These devices have evolved from simple cash registers to sophisticated, integrated systems that handle multiple payment methods, inventory management, and business analytics.

Under the arrangement, PG Electroplast will manufacture PAX-branded POS devices at its existing facilities, with production slated to begin by the end of this year. This agreement marks the company's entry into the payments and financial technology hardware segment, expanding its presence beyond consumer electronics into high-growth digital infrastructure solutions. About PAX Global Technology and PAX India PAX Global Technology, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a global provider of electronic payment terminal solutions and related services, offering Android smart POS, unattended payment devices, classic POS, and cloud-based SaaS platforms. Headquartered in Hong Kong, PAX has a presence in over 100 countries through a network of local offices, partners, and integrators.