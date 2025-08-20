Servotech Renewable stock jumps 7% on solar power order; check details here

At 11:20 AM, the company's stock was trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹131.5 per share compared to the previous session's close of ₹124.62 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.12 per cent at 24,010 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,792.35 crore. The stock has risen around 28 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹97.35 touched on April 7, 2025.

According to the company's statement, the project carries a total value of ₹28.84 crore and marks yet another milestone in Servotech's journey of driving India's clean energy transition. The contract expected to be executed within six months from the issuance of the letter of acceptance (LoA).

"As part of this contract, Servotech will be responsible for the end-to-end execution of rooftop solar PV systems. This includes the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of solar plants of varying capacities across multiple sites within the Jaipur Division," the company said.